Porch pirate stole package in South Leander, says Leander PD

The Leander Police Department is looking for the public's help in identifying a woman they say stole a package from a home in South Leander.

The "porch pirate" took a package from a porch in the 1900 block of Ireland Drive around 3 p.m Sunday, says Leander PD.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The suspect is described as a white female, mid-to-late 20s wearing a dark top and shorts. (Leander Police Department)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The suspect is described as a white female, mid-to-late 20s wearing a dark top and shorts. She was also pictured loading the package into a red-colored Ford SUV with the Texas license plate GNB 3349.

She was also pictured loading the package into a red-colored Ford SUV with the Texas license plate GNB 3349. (Leander Police Department)

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘Tis the season for porch pirates: Location, home design may elevate your theft risk, surveys suggest

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Officer Fuller at 512-528-2800 and reference LPD case #20-2349.

In the state of Texas, it is now a felony to steal packages delivered to someone's front door. Last May, Governor Greg Abbott signed off on HB 37 and it went into effect last September.

RELATED: Austin makes top ten list for package thefts in US metro areas

It says it's a state jail felony if the mail is appropriated from fewer than 10 addresses. It's a third-degree felony if it's appropriated from 10 to 20 addresses, a second-degree felony if it's between 20 and 50, and a first-degree if it's appropriated from 50 or more addresses.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LEANDER NEWS