Porch pirates: Kyle police give tips to prevent stolen packages

The Kyle Police Department is reminding people to be on the lookout for potential "Grinches" trying to steal your holiday cheer.

In a creative PSA announcement, officers warned about porch pirates portrayed as the popular Christmas character.

RELATED COVERAGE: Porch pirates: Local police warn residents to be on alert this holiday season

Kyle police offered tips to make sure your packages aren't swiped this holiday season.

Request that packages you're having delivered come in non-descript packaging, especially if it's from a luxury brand.

Customize delivery times to ensure you are home when the items get to your door

Have packages delivered to a friend who is home, your work place or even the store of purchase, if the option is available

Be sure to track your package and consider a package lockbox for maximum security

To watch the full video from Kyle police, click here.