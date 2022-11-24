Porch pirates: Kyle police give tips to prevent stolen packages
KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Police Department is reminding people to be on the lookout for potential "Grinches" trying to steal your holiday cheer.
In a creative PSA announcement, officers warned about porch pirates portrayed as the popular Christmas character.
Kyle police offered tips to make sure your packages aren't swiped this holiday season.
- Request that packages you're having delivered come in non-descript packaging, especially if it's from a luxury brand.
- Customize delivery times to ensure you are home when the items get to your door
- Have packages delivered to a friend who is home, your work place or even the store of purchase, if the option is available
- Be sure to track your package and consider a package lockbox for maximum security
