Porcupine spotted at Round Rock shopping center: police

The Brief Porcupine spotted at La Frontera shopping center in Round Rock It was originally reported as a raccoon sighting Porcupines are native to Texas and common in Central and West Texas, says the Texas A&M Forest Service



The La Frontera shopping center in Round Rock had a rather unusual shopper last week…a porcupine.

What we know:

Round Rock police say this was first reported as a raccoon sighting, but it turned out to be a porcupine hiding in the bushes outside the La Frontera shopping center on La Frontera Boulevard.

Round Rock animal control officers responded and escorted the prickly patron to its natural habitat.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Round Rock Police Department)

Are porcupines common in Central Texas?

Dig deeper:

In February, the Texas A&M Forest Service shared that porcupines can be spotted throughout Central and West Texas, and their population has continued to increase over the last few years.

TAMFS also said porcupines are a native species to Texas and are nocturnal.

For more information on porcupines, click here.