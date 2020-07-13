Possible record-breaking heat prompts excessive heat warnings

article

High temperatures Monday will climb back into the triple digits, making outdoor activities potentially dangerous.

The record high at Camp Mabry for July 13 is 105°.

Today’s forecast high is 106°. The National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio issued an Excessive Heat Warning for most of the FOX 7 Austin viewing area, including the I-35 corridor and the Hill Country.

Excessive Heat Warnings are issued when the ambient air temperature reaches 105° or the heat index is forecast to be at least 113°.

Residents of Central Texas can protect themselves from heat-related illnesses by avoiding strenuous activities during the hottest part of the afternoon, wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, staying hydrated, and taking frequent breaks. If you or someone you know begins to exhibit signs of heat exhaustion, get to an air-conditioned place and try to cool off.

If you see someone experiencing heat stroke symptoms call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, expects their electric load Monday to be 75,214 MW, breaking the previous daily record high of 74,531 MW set on August 12, 2019.

As of now, widespread power outages aren’t expected but energy conservation is always recommended. EERCOT recommends setting thermostats 2° to 3° higher than normal and set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home. Also, avoid using large appliances like ovens and washing machines during the hottest part of the day.

You can also use ceiling fans to make a room feel 4° to 6° cooler and unplug non-essential lights and appliances when they’re not in use.

Triple-digit heat will continue for the next few days before a slight cool down arrives by the end of the workweek.

