Possible tornado in Wimberley as storms hit Central Texas

By
Published  June 12, 2025 8:18am CDT
Wimberley
A possible tornado touched down in Wimberley this morning. FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera has more on that and a look at some of the damage in the area.

The Brief

    • Tornado believed to have touched down in Wimberley
    • Reports of some damage in the area due to the storms

WIMBERLEY, Texas - A possible tornado touched down in Wimberley as storms rolled through the area and left behind some damage.

What we know:

The tornado is believed to have touched down early this morning.

Some minor damage like downed trees was spotted by FOX 7 Austin crews at the scene.

There are some low water crossings closed. Latest on those closing can be found here

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed if there was any damage from the reported tornado.

The Source: Information from reporting by Jessica Rivera.

