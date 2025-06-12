Possible tornado in Wimberley as storms hit Central Texas

The Brief Tornado believed to have touched down in Wimberley Reports of some damage in the area due to the storms



A possible tornado touched down in Wimberley as storms rolled through the area and left behind some damage.

What we know:

The tornado is believed to have touched down early this morning.

Some minor damage like downed trees was spotted by FOX 7 Austin crews at the scene.

There are some low water crossings closed. Latest on those closing can be found here.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed if there was any damage from the reported tornado.