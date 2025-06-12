Possible tornado in Wimberley as storms hit Central Texas
WIMBERLEY, Texas - A possible tornado touched down in Wimberley as storms rolled through the area and left behind some damage.
What we know:
The tornado is believed to have touched down early this morning.
Some minor damage like downed trees was spotted by FOX 7 Austin crews at the scene.
There are some low water crossings closed. Latest on those closing can be found here.
What we don't know:
Officials have not confirmed if there was any damage from the reported tornado.
The Source: Information from reporting by Jessica Rivera.