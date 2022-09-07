Power outage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport main terminal

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport officials say power has been restored after an outage at the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

TSA has begun screening passengers, but they ask people to continue to check their flight status as they work to reopen airport roadways. Check flight status here.

The Austin Police Department has blocked exits from 71 to AUS due to the power outage. This is right near Presidential Boulevard.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.

The outage began at around 5 a.m.