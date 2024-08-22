Power outages across Austin impact thousands Thursday night

Outages across Austin are impacting thousands of customers again on Thursday night.

According to Austin Energy's outage map, just over 3,900 customers are impacted by 9 active outages as of 10:53 p.m. August 22.

The biggest outage initially reported was in the area of Southwest Parkway and Barton Creek Boulevard with 2,011 customers impacted. As of 10:53 p.m. August 22, it appears that outage was resolved.

At 10:34 p.m., an outage affecting just over 3,300 customers was reported in the area between Bee Cave Parkway and the Colorado River. This outage is estimated to be resolved by 12:05 a.m. Aug. 23.

Outages have also been reported in North Austin, Northeast Austin, Southwest Austin, Lost Creek, at Metz Neighborhood Park and along Creeks Edge Parkway near Barton Creek.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.