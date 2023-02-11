Power restored following Texas ice storm, Austin Energy says

Austin Energy says that power has been restored to all remaining customers who are able to safely receive power following the recent ice storm.

The utility says more than 99.9% of customers have power and that it is working directly with a small number of customers who remain without power due to damage to customer-owned equipment that needs a licensed electrician to repair.

Austin Energy says it has mobilized a reconnect team to work directly with customers to help them through the reconnect process. That will allow Austin Energy to safely reconnect power to their property. Customers with questions about reconnection or who want to check on their reconnect status should call 512-322-9100 or visit austinenergy.com/go/restoration.

Officials say outages currently on the map are not directly related to the storm. Additionally, future outages could be the result of several factors, including vehicle crashes, animal interference, construction incidents or high winds bringing down already compromised tree limbs.

Austin Energy has crews on standby 24/7 to respond immediately to outages. Customers can quickly and easily report outages and receive outage status updates using a mobile device. To register for Outage Alerts, text REG to 287846 or visit austinenergy.com/go/alerts to learn more.