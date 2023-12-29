Expand / Collapse search

These states had Powerball jackpot winners in 2023

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Lottery
Fox TV Stations

What are the odds you win the lottery?

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the sixth largest in the game’s history.

According to Powerball’s website, the jackpot for Dec. 30 – the last Powerball drawing of 2023 – is $760 million.

The last time a Powerball player claimed the winning jackpot was in the drawing on Oct. 11 when someone in California claimed a $1.765 billion prize – the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

The other billion-dollar prize of this year happened July 19 when another California resident won $1.08 billion, the fourth-largest prize ever, the lottery said.

MORE: California airport worker 'set for life' after hitting jackpot with $20M lottery win

Ahead of Saturday’s big drawing, here’s a look at the Powerball jackpots won in 2023, and the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time, according to Powerball:

2023 Powerball Jackpots

326e8a68-

People buy lottery tickets at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, for a $1.73 billion drawing. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • Feb. 6, 2023 - $754.6 million - WA
  • March 4, 2023 - $162.2 million - VA
  • April 19, 2023 - $252.6 million - OH
  • July 19, 2023 - $1.08 billion - CA
  • Oct. 11, 2023 - $1.765 billion - CA

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

GettyImages-1728300079.jpg

In a photo illustration, Powerball lottery tickets are seen on a countertop on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Expand
  1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA
  2. $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA
  3. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
  4. $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA
  5. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
  6. $760 Million (est.) – Dec. 30, 2023
  7. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
  8. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA
  9. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
  10. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

FOX Business contributed to this report. 