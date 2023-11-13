Prairie View A&M University police and the Waller County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the school's campus.

According to school officials, the shooting took place at Governor Bill and Vera Daniels Farm and Ranch on campus and involved a former employee. Prairie View police issued a shelter-in-place for students that has since been lifted and advised students to stay clear of the area.

No students were injured. However, one victim, a current PVAMU employee, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the former employee was detained and taken into custody as a result of the shooting.

Prairie View A&M University released the following statement in response to the fatal shooting:

As our campus mourns, the University has canceled all in-person classes for the remainder of the day. Faculty and staff are encouraged to communicate with their immediate supervisor, should they need time off to process today’s unfortunate event. Our hearts go out to family, friends, and all impacted by this tragedy. Individuals needing counseling or related support may do so through Student Counseling Services (students) and the Employee Assistance Program (employees).

Currently, there is no threat to the public.

The Prairie View A&M University Police Department is leading the investigation.