Shooting on Prairie View A&M University campus; employee killed by former employee
WALLER - Prairie View A&M University police and the Waller County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the school's campus.
MORE: What went wrong at a party near Prairie View A&M University that left 7 people shot, including a child
According to school officials, the shooting took place at Governor Bill and Vera Daniels Farm and Ranch on campus and involved a former employee. Prairie View police issued a shelter-in-place for students that has since been lifted and advised students to stay clear of the area.
No students were injured. However, one victim, a current PVAMU employee, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the former employee was detained and taken into custody as a result of the shooting.
RELATED: 6 adults,1 child shot near Prairie View A&M University attending trail ride party in Waller
Prairie View A&M University released the following statement in response to the fatal shooting:
Currently, there is no threat to the public.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
The Prairie View A&M University Police Department is leading the investigation.