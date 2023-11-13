Expand / Collapse search

Shooting on Prairie View A&M University campus; employee killed by former employee

By FOX 26 Digital
Published 
Updated 1:14PM
Texas
FOX 26 Houston

WALLER - Prairie View A&M University police and the Waller County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the school's campus.  

According to school officials, the shooting took place at Governor Bill and Vera Daniels Farm and Ranch on campus and involved a former employee. Prairie View police issued a shelter-in-place for students that has since been lifted and advised students to stay clear of the area.

No students were injured. However, one victim, a current PVAMU employee, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police say the former employee was detained and taken into custody as a result of the shooting.

Prairie View A&M University released the following statement in response to the fatal shooting:

Currently, there is no threat to the public.

The Prairie View A&M University Police Department is leading the investigation. 