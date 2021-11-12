Precautionary boil water notice issued for Travis County WCID 10

Travis County WCID 10 has issued a district-wide precautionary boil water notice due to a water line break at one of its pump stations.

The water district, located in western Travis County, includes the City of West Lake Hills and the major subdivisions of Westwood, Rolling Hills West, Knollwood, Westlake Highlands, Sundown Parkway, Camelot and the original Rob Roy Ranch.

The district says its McConnell pump station experienced a large water line break Friday morning, which led to a large number of customers to experience low water pressure or not have water. The leak has since been stopped and repairs are underway.

The district says it has about 3,000 residential and business accounts comprised of about 10,000 people which makes it difficult to identify which homes and businesses were affected, so the district is now under a system-wide precautionary boil water notice.

Residents are asked to boil all water used for cooking, drinking, and ice-making until good lab results are returned. All water used for human consumption should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes then cooled prior to use. Residents can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Travis County WCID #10 will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes and once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the district will issue a notice rescinding it.

Residents can go online for more updates.

