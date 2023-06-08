Preliminary 3.2-magnitude earthquake reported in Sierra Madre

article

A pair of small earthquakes were reported in Los Angeles County late Thursday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened around 3:08 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 3.2. The small quake was reported about 3.7 miles northeast of Sierra Madre and with 8.6 miles in depth.

Seconds after the first quake, a 2.6-magnitude earthquake was reported – also 3.7 miles northeast of the Sierra Madre area. The preliminary magnitude was reported at about 2.5 with about 10 miles in depth, USGS reported.

The two small quakes come after a small earthquake – 2.5 preliminary magnitude – was reported in Carson. The Carson earthquake was reported at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

USGS is asking those who felt the small earthquakes to report on the agency's website.