4.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Malibu area, followed by multiple aftershock-quakes

A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck in the Malibu area early Wednesday morning followed by multiple aftershock quakes.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened at 2 a.m. about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. Its depth was reported at about 9.2 miles, according to USGS.

Just seconds after the first jolt, a second earthquake was reported – a preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake, also 10 miles south of Malibu Beach. The depth for the second earthquake was reported at about 8 miles, according to USGS.

Roughly 22 minutes after the initial quake, a 2.8-magnitude aftershock was reported in the same location by the USGS. The depth of the second aftershock was just over six miles.

At 2:38 a.m., a third, 2.6-magnitude aftershock struck the same area, according to USGS.

Despite striking offshore, the National Weather Service said there is no Tsunami threat.

"The LAFD is now in earthquake mode. All 106 neighborhood fire stations will conduct a strategic survey of their districts, examining all major areas of concern (transportation infrastructures, large places of assemblages, apartment buildings, power-lines, etc). This survey will be conducted from the ground, air and sea. Once this process is complete and reports are consolidated, assuming there is no significant damage, Earthquake mode will be complete. This process typically takes less than one hour," Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.



USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quakes to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.