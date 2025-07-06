Pres. Trump to 'probably' visit Texas this week amid deadly flooding

The Brief President Trump says he will "probably" visit Texas this Friday, calling the devastating flooding "horrible." On Sunday, Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, where at least 68 people have died. The declaration activates FEMA resources for the area, which is still searching for many missing, including 10 girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic.



President Trump says he will "probably" visit Texas later this week as the state deals with devastating deadly flooding.

While in New Jersey, the president told reporters that what is happening in Texas is "horrible."

On Sunday, President Trump was asked if he planned to visit Texas.

He responded by saying "probably on Friday."

"I would have done it today, but we'd just be in their way," Trump said.

The president signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County, Texas on Sunday.

Kerr County, which is home to many camps along the river, was the area most affected by the flooding. At least 68 people were killed in that county.

The bill signing activated FEMA resources for the area.

"God bless the state of Texas. It's an incredible place," President Trump said.

Texas Deadly Flooding

The backstory:

At least 78 people across the state have died in connection to the devastating flooding across Texas, which started early in the morning on July 4.

Several other people are still missing, including 10 young girls and one counselor from Camp Mystic in Hunt.

Officials would not put a number on the people believed to be missing, saying that several people were visiting the area for the Fourth of July.

How you can help

A donation supports relief and rebuilding efforts.

