President Biden set to visit Austin to commemorate Civil Rights Act

President Joe Biden will travel to Austin on Monday after rescheduling due to the assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump.

President Biden will be visiting Austin to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act during a visit to the LBJ Presidential Library on Monday, July 29.

He is set to deliver a keynote address.

President Biden recently announced he is dropping out of the 2024 Presidential Election. Shortly after, he endorsed his Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Biden is expected to address the nation on Wednesday, July 24, for the first time since announcing his decision to end his reelection bid.