Joe Biden drops out, endorses Kamala Harris: Central Texas leaders react

President Joe Biden has dropped out of the race for the White House and has thrown his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden shared the news on social media on Sunday. His decision follows a lackluster debate performance that kicked off a growing number of calls from fellow Democrats to withdraw.

"It's been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden said in a letter posted to X, formerly Twitter. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Reactions to the news have been pouring in on social media, including from Central Texas leaders.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson responded to the news, saying he is proud of Biden and is ready to get to work for the new Democratic ticket.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Biden will be remembered "as one of the most transformational leaders in our nation’s history as well as a true friend to the working families of San Antonio."

Nirenberg cited Biden's administration capping the cost of insulin and his work during the COVID-19 pandemic and on infrastructure and climate change.

"And on a personal note, he stood with us in Uvalde, and not only shared in our grief, but continued to show the courage to push for common sense reforms," Nirenberg added.

Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes (District 2)

Austin City Council member Vanessa Fuentes thanked Biden in her reaction to the news.

She also called Biden one of the best presidents in the country's history.

Austin City Council member Alison Alter

In her response to the news, Council member Alison Alter called Joe Biden a "class act."

"As we look forward and choose our new Democratic nominee, we should remember his sacrifice to preserve our democracy and show up again and again to vote Democrat," Alter said.

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar also shared his thanks to Biden on social media.

Casar, who used to serve on the Austin City Council, pointed to Biden's work to protect workers' rights and the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett

U.S. Congressman Lloyd Doggett posted a thread to X, urging a "fair, open, and democratic process to select the nominee."

Doggett was the first major Democrat to call for Biden to step down as the Democratic party's nominee.

In his thread Sunday, Doggett said he recognized that "this would be a painful and difficult decision, not unlike that faced long ago under different circumstances by President Lyndon B. Johnson"

Doggett also stated that while Harris is the leading candidate, the party should be "open to all talented individuals, who wish to be considered."

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams's statement called into question Biden's ability to be president following his decision to drop out of the race.

"Today further shows Democrats are the party of the elite, extreme leftist whose sole mission is to reign over We The People," Williams said. "It won't work. Americans are fed up!"

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa

Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa shared her thoughts on social media in a quote tweet responding to Biden's letter.

Hinojosa, whose district covers Central Austin and much of Southwest and North and Northwest Austin, said "We got this now. We will pick up the torch & make you proud."