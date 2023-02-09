President Biden will discuss economy, healthcare during visit at University of Tampa

Fresh off his State of the Union address, where he touted the formation of 12 million jobs during his administration and the lowest unemployment rate since 1969, President Joe Biden will be heading to Tampa on Thursday.

The president sees a chance to use Social Security and Medicare to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on these government programs for income and health insurance. Biden is trying to lay the groundwork for an expected reelection campaign announcement this spring.

Biden plans to focus on those topics when he speaks at the University of Tampa this afternoon. After delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Biden on Wednesday went to Wisconsin, another political battleground, where he said he would block any attempts to slash Social Security and Medicare benefits.

"All of you have been paying into the system every single paycheck you’ve had since you started working," Biden said. "These benefits belong to you, the American worker. You earned it. And I will not allow anyone to cut them. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever, period."

Florida has the country's second-largest senior population. It's also home to Sen. Rick Scott, who Biden has now spent the week sparring with. Biden accused him of wanting the government to slash Medicare and social security programs.

In a speech on Wednesday, Biden pulled out a copy of Senator Scott’s campaign proposals for sunsetting the programs and also quoted Wisconsin's Republican Senator Ron Johnson who has authored legislation to put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block in Congress every single year. Republicans though are crying foul on Biden’s claims

"I'll believe it when I see it and their budgets laid down with the cuts they're proposing," Biden said. "You know, I remind you that Rick Scott from Florida, the guy who ran the U.S. Senate campaign, has a plan. I got his brochure right here."

Scott has defended the details of his proposal, which would have made all federal legislation sunset every five years.

By this summer, Florida is expected to be the staging ground for at least two top-tier presidential campaigns. Former President Donald Trump launched his 2024 bid nearly three months ago from his Palm Beach estate, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is likely to join him in the coming months. Scott, believed to be the wealthiest member of the Senate, also has presidential aspirations.

At a news conference Wednesday, DeSantis talked up Florida’s economy and leaned into cultural divisions while flanked by a row of gas stoves. Federal officials recently raised health concerns about the popular appliances.

"They are trying to take away your gas stove," DeSantis said. "It shows they are coming for any little thing in your life."

Multiple administration officials have said they are not banning gas stoves, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying last month, "The president does not support banning gas stoves."

Biden's visit will create some traffic issues along Kennedy Boulevard. He's scheduled to arrive at Tampa International Airport just after noon for his speech, and is scheduled to fly out just after 4 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report