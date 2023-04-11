NASA has created a 3D-printed habitat to simulate what it would be like for humans to live on Mars.

On Tuesday, NASA officials gave FOX 26 crews a sneak peek of the facility called the CHAPEA habitat, or Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

Starting in June, four people will live inside the Mars habitat for a yearlong mission to help NASA prepare for human exploration of Mars. The four people are volunteers who are not astronauts.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

The mission will be the first of three planned in NASA’s CHAPEA habitat.

During the simulation, crew members will carry out different types of mission activities, including simulated spacewalks, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, personal hygiene, exercise, and crop growth.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

The crew also will endure environmental stressors such as resource limitations, isolation, and equipment failure so NASA can mimic life on Mars, as much as possible.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

The crew members have not yet been publicly identified.

NASA is leading a return to the Moon for long-term science and exploration through Artemis missions.

A week ago, four astronauts who will orbit the moon in late 2024, were announced as part of the Artemis II mission.

This is the first time in 50 years that a crew of astronauts will fly to the moon, the last time being the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

Lessons learned on and around the Moon will prepare NASA for the next giant leap – sending the first astronauts to Mars.