Pro-choice advocates speak out against controversial abortion bill

A group of local pro-choice advocates will be speaking out against a controversial abortion bill. The so-called "heartbeat bill" is set to be debated on the floor of the Texas House.

The Trust Respect Access Coalition will be leading a press conference on the South Steps of the Texas Capitol alongside several state representatives. Former Texas state senator and former candidate for Texas governor Wendy Davis is also expected to be among those voicing their opposition to the bill which would ban abortions after a heartbeat is detected in the womb, much earlier than under current law.

On May 4, faith leaders held a prayer circle at the Texas State Capitol as part of a protest with a group of abortion rights supporters organized by the Texas Freedom Network to voice opposition to SB 8 and its companion bill, HB 1515, as well.

Current abortion law is based on a Supreme Court ruling. Abortions are legal up to 20 weeks, but not after a period referred to as the point of viability. The legislation moving through the Texas legislature could be used to challenge Roe v Wade.

Those opposed to SB 8 say the legal liability is too broad. It’s claimed that under the law a rapist could sue the family members of his victim if they recommend an abortion should be done.

In anticipation of the expected debate of SB 8, a petition with the signatures of more than 200 physicians against the passage of the legislation was sent to the House Speaker.