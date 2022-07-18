Project Connect hosts groundbreaking for new MetroRail station at Q2 Stadium

article

The Project Connect team hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new MetroRail Red Line station at Q2 Stadium.

The McKalla Station will be a regional rail transit station located on the east side of Q2 Stadium on Delta Drive.

It will include two passenger platforms with a special event platform and a shared use path to provide increased mobility and transit options for the North Burnet area.

The new station is anticipated to be operational in late 2023.

Project Connect is a program of projects approved by Austin voters to expand and improve the public transportation network for Central Texas, including two new light rail lines, four new MetroRapid lines, a zero-emissions fleet, and more services for the community.

Project Connect will connect people to opportunities, promote sustainability, and make public transit more enjoyable, efficient, and easier to use for all Central Texans.