Protest against ICE takes place in Pflugerville after deadly shooting in Minnesota

Protesters gathered outside an ICE facility in Pflugerville on Thursday to stand in solidarity with Minneapolis.

The demonstration was in the wake of an ICE agent shooting and killing a woman during an operation on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Brianna Griffith was one of the organizers of the party Socialism & Liberation.

"We’re out here to protest the obscene murder of a civilian in Minneapolis by ICE agents who were swarming that city, who brutally murdered her, as well as to demand that ICE stay out of our own communities here in Austin across Texas and across the country," said Brianna Griffith.

The woman killed has been identified as 37-year-old Renee Good. She was an American citizen and mother. The protesters were calling for justice for Renee and demanding that ICE stay out of cities.

The DHS Secretary Krisit Noem, President Donald Trump, and other federal officials said the driver of the red SUV, Renee Good, was trying to run over the ICE agents who then shot her in self-defense.

DHS Secretary Noem called it "an act of terrorism."

"She [Renee Good] refused to obey their commands," said Kristi Noem. "She then proceeded to weaponize her vehicle and she attempted to run a law enforcement officer over. It... this appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism."

The ICE agent who shot Good previously made headlines after a suspect drug him with their vehicle for 100 yards in June 2024.

However, state and local leaders in Minnesota are labeling the shooter a "murderer." The Mayor of Minnesota demanded that ICE agents, "Get the f*** out of the city." As 2,000 federal agents are deployed there.

Demonstrators in Pflugerville took the stance of Minnesota leaders. Some wore shirts with the words, "Street Medic," symbolizing the physician on scene who tried to help Good, but ICE agents told her no and that they needed to wait for EMS.

Others chanted with megaphones, held up signs, and waived Palestinian flags.

"We chose this location because, behind us, we have this unmarked ice facility that opened last year," said Griffith. "We have continually, over the past year, drawn attention to this location as the location that ice is operating out of much similar to other parts of the country, terrorizing our communities out of this location, and so we are bringing people here."