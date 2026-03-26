Purdue eliminates Texas Longhorns 79-77 to advance to Elite Eight

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The Brief Purdue edges out Texas The No. 2 seed Boilermakers advanced to the Elite Eight with a narrow 79-77 victory over the No. 11 seed Longhorns. Purdue’s physicality in the paint and a significant advantage at the free-throw line proved to be the difference in the win. Purdue moves on to the West Region final to face either Arizona or Arkansas for a spot in the Final Four.



No. 2 seed Purdue held off No. 11 seed Texas in a 79-77 win on Friday night to advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue vs Texas game match-up

What we know:

The Boilermakers used a balanced offensive effort and timely free-throw shooting to outlast the Longhorns in a tightly contested game that featured multiple lead changes. Purdue went 15-of-20 from the free-throw line compared to Texas’ 8-of-15, a key difference in a two-point game.

Despite shooting just 20% from three-point range, Purdue found success inside, outscoring Texas 38-30 in the paint and finishing with a slight 32-31 edge on the glass.

The Boilermakers also capitalized on Texas' seven turnovers, turning them into 14 points.

Texas shot efficiently, hitting 52% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc, but was unable to overcome Purdue’s interior presence and free-throw advantage down the stretch.

Boilermakers’ balanced offensive attack

Dig deeper:

Trey Kaufman-Renn led Purdue with 20 points and eight rebounds, anchoring the Boilermakers offensively and on the boards.

Fletcher Loyer added 18 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, while Braden Smith contributed 16 points and five assists to help guide Purdue’s offense. C.J. Cox chipped in 10 points, giving Purdue four players in double figures.

Tramon Mark’s big night

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Tramon Mark #12 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 26, 2026 in San Jose, California. ( Expand

For Texas, Tramon Mark delivered a game-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-7 from three-point range. Dailyn Swain added 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists in an all-around performance, while Jordan Pope finished with 12 points and four made 3-pointers.

Local perspective:

Texas entered the game dealing with uncertainty at point guard, as Jordan Pope was initially a game-time decision and did not start. Head coach Sean Miller instead opened with Simeon Wilcher before rotating Pope back into the lineup.

The Longhorns responded with one of their more efficient offensive performances of the tournament, but struggled to match Purdue’s physicality inside and at the free-throw line.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Dailyn Swain #3 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 26, 2026 in San Jose, California. ( Expand

Purdue controlled key stretches of the second half and built a lead as large as seven points, forcing Texas to play from behind late. Despite closing the gap in the final minutes, the Longhorns were unable to complete the comeback.

Who does Purdue play next?

What's next:

With the win, Purdue advances to the Elite Eight and will face the winner of the Arizona and Arkansas matchup in the West Region final, with a trip to the Final Four on the line.