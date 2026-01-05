Quail Creek clock tower fire; Rutland Drive shut down

The Brief AFD responding to fire at Quail Creek clock tower Fire has been extinguished, investigators on the way Fire response shut down part of Rutland Drive



The Austin Fire Department is responding to a fire at the clock tower at Quail Creek.

AFD says the fire has been extinguished and fire investigators are on the way to look into the cause of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Part of Rutland Drive is shut down between Parkfield Drive and Grouse Meadow Lane, west of N Lamar Boulevard.

(Austin Fire Department)

Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area.

