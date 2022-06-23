Quesoff returns to look for the best queso, raise money for Central Texas Food Bank

Quesoff, the celebration of all things melted cheese, is coming back to The Mohawk and it's looking for entries.

This year's event is being held on Saturday, October 8 from noon to 3 p.m. It helps benefit the Central Texas Food Bank.

Restaurants, top chefs, home cooks, and more are urged to submit an entry. They will go head-to-head in the following four categories:

Meaty

Spicy

Veggie

Wild Card

A "Best in Show" will also be awarded to the overall top queso dish as decided by a panel of judges.

Anyone can enter and there is no fee.

Email queso@mohawkaustin.com to sign up and include which category you'd like to participate in. Entries in multiple categories are allowed.