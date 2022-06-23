Quesoff returns to look for the best queso, raise money for Central Texas Food Bank
AUSTIN, Texas - Quesoff, the celebration of all things melted cheese, is coming back to The Mohawk and it's looking for entries.
This year's event is being held on Saturday, October 8 from noon to 3 p.m. It helps benefit the Central Texas Food Bank.
Restaurants, top chefs, home cooks, and more are urged to submit an entry. They will go head-to-head in the following four categories:
- Meaty
- Spicy
- Veggie
- Wild Card
A "Best in Show" will also be awarded to the overall top queso dish as decided by a panel of judges.
Anyone can enter and there is no fee.
Email queso@mohawkaustin.com to sign up and include which category you'd like to participate in. Entries in multiple categories are allowed.