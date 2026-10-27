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Raccoon with head stuck in tree gets rescued by Austin firefighters

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FOX 7 Austin
Austin
Published October 27, 2026 11:47 AM CDT
Published October 27, 2026 11:47 AM CDT
Austin firefighters rescue raccoon stuck in tree
Austin firefighters rescue raccoon stuck in tree

Austin firefighters rescue raccoon stuck in tree

Firefighters in Austin, Texas, used a Jaws of Life-type tool to help a raccoon that had gotten its head stuck in a tree. (Video courtesy Austin Firefighters Association via Storyful)

The Brief

    • The Austin Fire Department rescued a raccoon after its head got stuck in a tree
    • Firefighter used a Jaws of Life-type tool to free the animal

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department used a Jaws of Life-type tool to help a raccoon that had gotten its head stuck in a tree.

What they're saying:

The Austin Firefighters Association said firefighters were able to "free the raccoon and get it safely out of a sticky situation" using "some quick thinking, ladders, and the tools they carry on the job every day."

What we don't know:

It's not clear how the raccoon got its head stuck.

No word on the condition of the raccoon after it was freed.

The Source: Information from Austin Firefighters Assocation via Storyful.

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