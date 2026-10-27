Raccoon with head stuck in tree gets rescued by Austin firefighters
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department used a Jaws of Life-type tool to help a raccoon that had gotten its head stuck in a tree.
What they're saying:
The Austin Firefighters Association said firefighters were able to "free the raccoon and get it safely out of a sticky situation" using "some quick thinking, ladders, and the tools they carry on the job every day."
What we don't know:
It's not clear how the raccoon got its head stuck.
No word on the condition of the raccoon after it was freed.
The Source: Information from Austin Firefighters Assocation via Storyful.