Raccoon with head stuck in tree gets rescued by Austin firefighters

The Brief The Austin Fire Department rescued a raccoon after its head got stuck in a tree Firefighter used a Jaws of Life-type tool to free the animal



The Austin Fire Department used a Jaws of Life-type tool to help a raccoon that had gotten its head stuck in a tree.

What they're saying:

The Austin Firefighters Association said firefighters were able to "free the raccoon and get it safely out of a sticky situation" using "some quick thinking, ladders, and the tools they carry on the job every day."

What we don't know:

It's not clear how the raccoon got its head stuck.

No word on the condition of the raccoon after it was freed.