Family of man shot to death by Austin police demands civilian oversight

Family and friends of Rajan Moonesinghe, a man who was shot to death by Austin police last year, are demanding civilian oversight of the investigation.

The family says there are "ongoing problems with APD's investigation of the incident."

Moonesinghe was shot to death outside his home on South 3rd Street near Oltorf just after midnight on Nov. 15, 2022.

Austin police say they were responding to a call about a man pointing a rifle down the street.

They say the caller told officers that Moonesinghe seemed to be scared of something inside his home. APD said when officers arrived, he was standing on his porch firing a rifle into his own home.

APD said officers told Moonesinghe to drop the gun and when he didn’t, an officer shot him.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.