Rally calling for end to Governor Abbott's COVID-19 mandates

A rally is being held in downtown Austin as people are gathering to call an end to Governor Greg Abbott's COVID-19 mandates.

Organizers say that the mandates are unconstitutional and want the governor to call a special session of the legislature.

Key issues the organizers say they want see addressed include "the inability of families to see loved ones in nursing homes and hospitals, forced closures of businesses, mandatory mask mandates, contact tracing, and all aspects of the government response to Covid-19."

