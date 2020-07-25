Hanna upgraded to Category 1 hurricane ahead of Saturday landfall

Hanna has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it continues strengthening on its way toward the Texas coast, where it will make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening.

Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday evening, and as of Saturday morning, the system was located only about 90 miles from the Texas coast.

Tropical Storm Hanna in Gulf Coast

Some rain bands and thunderstorms from Hanna are already hitting sections of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama as Hanna continues to churn in the gulf.

Significant rainfall is anticipated over the weekend and dangerous flash flooding is expected to be a widespread threat along sections of Texas.

Tropical Storm Hanna is the earliest eighth named storm on record, beating Tropical Storm Harvey’s record set in 2005, according to Phil Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in hurricane forecasts.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center forecasted an above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season in its 2020 May outlook for the season. “That is exactly what has been taking place,” Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist with NOAA and the National Hurricane Center, said.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through November, and the first two months of the season are typically quite slow. But 2020 has proven to be active in the Atlantic, as seven named storms have already formed.

