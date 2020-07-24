Brenda Ramos calls DA’s decision to not present her son’s case next month “very disrespectful”

In front of La Mexicana Bakery in southeast Austin, Brenda Ramos admired murals of her son, Mike Ramos.

"I just love the support, I see people hear his friends, they say he doesn't wear glasses, I said he did that day he was cooking," she said.

Mike Ramos was shot and killed by Austin police officer Christopher Taylor in an officer-involved shooting three months ago.

Earlier this week, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said she will not be presenting Mike Ramos' case next month to a special grand jury, instead this is a job she will leave up to the next elected DA.

"That is very disrespectful," Ramos said. "It hurt me for her to be in her position and say that."

Ramos says she also does not approve of the delay in releasing APD's bodycam footage of her son's death. She says she's seen the footage and wants it released. "I'll never forget the face he made when he was confused, that's what staying on my mind and I feel him and that hurts that's a part of me," she said.

Brenda Ramos says she will never stop fighting for her son.

"There's other ways that I could've still had my baby here and it's like well Officer Taylor you still have family and they can see you I don't have my son and there's a difference," she said.

Ramos says that she was invited to see the bodycam footage for a second time before it is released to the public Monday, but said she couldn't do it, and is trying to remember her son for who he was, not for how he died.



