Rapper Costa Titch dies at 28 after collapsing onstage during music festival

Rapper Costa Titch, 28, died this weekend after collapsing at a Johannesburg music festival Saturday, according to an Instagram statement by his family. No cause of death was immediately announced.

"Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson. Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), whom South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name "Costa Titch," the family wrote on the rapper's Instagram page.

Costa Titch was performing at the Nasrec Expo Centre when he fell over onstage, according to Cape Town Etc. An individual rushed to help the rapper who briefly regained his footing before collapsing again.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 04: Costa Titch at the memorial service of Rikhado Muziwendlovu Chifaro Makhado, better known as Riky Rick at Wanderers Cricket Stadium on March 04, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

"It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth," the family continued.

The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son, and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord," the family closed.

Organizers of the Ultra Music Festival South Africa also issued a statement shortly after Costa Titch's passing was announced, writing on Twitter: "We are devastated by the sudden lose of the beloved South African artist Costa Titch, who tragically passed away this weekend. Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene – a talented rapper, dancer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival."

The rapper was born in Nelspruit, South Africa, kicking off his career as a backup dancer before turning to rap music.

Costa Titch was best known for interweaving traditional South African culture with trap beats. The rapper's most popular song was the single "Big Flexa", which went viral on TikTok in 2021. A remix version of the song was later released featuring musician Akon.

Fox News' Mitch Picasso contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX News.