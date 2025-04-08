REAL ID deadline approaches. Here's what you need to know

The Brief The deadline is fast approaching for driver's licenses and ID cards complying with REAL ID If you do not have a REAL ID, you could be turned away at the airport REAL ID is meant to add an extra layer of security, create consistency, and prevent identity thef



State-issued driver's licenses and identification cards must fully comply with the REAL ID Act for all official federal government purposes.

Millions of Americans have driver's licenses that do not meet the REAL ID requirements, and spots to get the right one at the DMV will likely fill up quickly.

Domestic travelers need to check their driver's license because if yours is not compliant with the REAL ID Act, you might be turned away at the airport.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Rhett Siddoway was flying from ABIA to Salt Lake City, Utah.

"I mean people could show up to the airport not even be able to get onto their flight, which would be terrible," said Rhett Siddoway.

The TSA predicts the confusion over this change will likely cause airport delays.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety has a tool on their website to check if your Texas ID is compliant," said Daniel Armbruster, with AAA Texas.

The easiest way to check if your driver's license qualifies as a REAL ID is to look for the gold star in the upper right-hand corner. Some states, like Texas and Florida, already meet the requirements.

"If it was issued in Texas within the last nine years, then you're likely going to be Real ID compliant and have nothing to worry about," said Armbruster.

Starting on May 7, 2025, REAL IDs will be required for all domestic travel in the U.S., including entering federal facilities and flying domestic.

"I would probably say most people don't know about it, depending on their state," said Siddoway. "The state might just kind of already just handle it by giving it to them on their ID when they get new ones, but I don't if a lot of people know to go and actually get one if they need one."

It is meant to add an extra layer of security, create consistency, and prevent identity theft.

"So roughly 20 years ago, Congress enacted this law following 9-11 to increase security, and this is one way that that act does it," said Armbruster.

The necessary documents needed to get a REAL ID vary by state. However, once you are approved, most DMVs will mail the REAL ID to you in about two-to-three weeks.

For anyone who cannot get to the DMV in time to update their license, valid passports or U.S. military ID cards are also acceptable.