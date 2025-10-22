The Rebekah, newly renovated affordable senior housing in Austin, holds grand opening

The Brief The Rebekah is now open in Austin It is a newly renovated tower for affordable senior housing The Rebekah is part of the RBJ Residences, the largest senior housing community in Central Texas



A newly renovated tower for affordable senior housing is now open.

It's called The Rebekah, named after President Lyndon B. Johnson's mother. It's part of the RBJ Residences, the largest senior housing community in Central Texas.

The Rebekah's grand opening

The backstory:

During LBJ's presidency, he came up with the idea to create the Rebekah Baines Johnson Center for affordable senior living.

In 1968, the Austin Geriatric Center acquired 27 acres of extra federal land, what used to be a fish hatchery, to bring LBJ's vision to life.

LBJ's daughter, Luci Baines Johnson, spoke at the grand opening for the renovated Rebekah.

"Daddy wanted to transform an abandoned federal fish hatchery into a campus where low-income elderly people could live in beauty by a lake he and Mother loved," she said.

"The Rebekah honors the legacy of this historic site, preserving its roots while creating safe, accessible homes," Deletta Dean, director of the Austin Housing Department, said.

The 16-story tower was originally built in 1972. In 2022, 279 new affordable apartments were added around the original tower. That part is called The Ladybird.

The Rebekah has 224 renovated apartments for residents over age 62.

The 92 studio apartments and 132 one-bedroom apartments are all for seniors earning less than 60 percent of the area median income, which is about $56,000.

137 units are for people earning below 30 percent of the area's median income, or about $28,000.

Luci reflected on her father's vision.

"I think it would have broken his heart to see that people of modest incomes, including seniors, racial and ethnic groups, as well as those delivering essential city services, are being financially forced to move outside our city limits," she said. "We're celebrating a caring community who says our elderly matter. They deserve to live in dignity with nature that makes your heart sing."

The Rebekah and The Ladybird form the RBJ Residences. They share a Sky Lounge on the 16th floor with sweeping views of downtown and Ladybird Lake. Plus, there's a theater, art studio, food pantry, walking paths, and on-site clinic.

"Every human being wants a home full of a loving community, surrounded by a loving community," State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin) said.

"There should be a place where hundreds of our parents or grandparents could be able to live with dignity in the community and be able to see a doctor or be able to get a meal. That's not a radical idea," U.S. Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) said.