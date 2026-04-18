Record stores gear up for Record Store Day 2026

The Brief Record Store Day is Saturday and Austin-area record stores are gearing up with excitement. Record Store Day is a day to celebrate all things vinyl with exclusive releases. Many exclusives are limited releases and not all stores will have all exclusives.



A dozen record stores in the Austin area are gearing up for their biggest day of the year, Record Store Day.

Record Store Day is a day to celebrate all things vinyl and many stores will have exclusive releases and special edition albums for music lovers and collectors.

What they're saying:

"It's just celebrating the culture and community of independent record stores that really satisfy the need of everybody that needs music in their life just like they need water, oxygen and sleep," Waterloo Record's John Kunz said.

Eve Monsees, from Antone's Record Shop, said the exclusive releases are part of what makes the day special.

"A big part of what drives the excitement of Record Store Day is the fact that there are exclusive releases," Monsees said. "There are a lot of exclusives coming out in limited quantities."

Even though Record Store Day started in the United States, it's now grown to an international event.

What you can do:

A full list of participating stores and a list of exclusive Record Store Day releases can be found here.