Regal Cinemas to reopen more theaters starting August 28

Regal Cinemas will be reopening more of its locations starting August 28, including two in Austin.

The theater chain began reopening several locations last Friday and will be reopening more to coincide with the August 28 release of the Fox comic book film "The New Mutants" and the Sept. 3 release of director Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated film "Tenet."

Regal says that their reopening plans involve implementing a wide range of health and safety protocols that follow the latest CDC and public health guidelines, including:

Requiring employees to undergo daily health screenings, including temperature checks

Requiring employees to wear masks

Closing concession registers to maintain social distancing

Offering a reduced menu

Closing self-service condiment stands

Suspending refills, diners, restaurants and in-theatre ordering

Offering only walk-up service for bars

Regal Cinemas says auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50 percent where required by state or county mandate. The chain's reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups and at non-reserved performances, guests will be requested to leave two seats between groups.

Guests will be required to wear masks in the lobbies, restrooms, hallways and auditoriums, except when eating or drinking. The chain is requesting any guest with a fever or COVID-19-like symptoms to stay home. If a guest has purchased tickets and experiences COVID-19-related symptoms, they can request a refund online.

Any guest not complying with theater policies will be asked to leave, says Regal Cinemas.

Regal is also offering movie fans a wide selection of classic films, such as the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, "Space Jam", "The Good, The Bad and the Ugly", the "Rocky" series and more, at just $5 a ticket for adults and $3 for kids through September 3. Guests who purchase $50 in eCards through August 26 will receive a $15 concession promo eCard good through October.

Regal Cinemas operates four locations in the Austin area: Regal Gateway 4DX and IMAX, Regal Westgate, Regal Arbor at Great Hills, and Regal Metropolitan.

To learn more about the theater chain and their reopening plans, click here.

