Rep. Omar unveils articles of impeachment for President Trump

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has written the articles of impeachment for President Donald Trump.

In a tweet Thursday, Omar presented the resolution to impeach the president, saying, "We need to move quickly to remove this President from office."

In a letter, Omar called on her fellow colleagues to introduce the resolution. Wednesday, Omar said she was drawing up the articles after a large mob of his supporters breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

The resolution is co-lead by Reps. David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, Al Green, Hank Johnson, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Vicente Gonzalez, Jamaal Bowman, Mondaire Jones, Veronica Escobar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Cori Bush.

Thursday afternoon, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said if the President is not removed under the 25th amendment that impeachment proceedings can begin.

"Once again, Trump has violated his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," Omar wrote.

She added, "Every single hour that Donald Trump remains in office, our country, our democracy, and our national security remain in danger."

Since the Capitol riots, a growing number of members of Congress have tweeted support for the idea of removal of the President through either impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.