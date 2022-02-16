Residents question APD on response time during tire slashing incident in East Austin

Questions remain about a tire-slashing spree in East Austin earlier this week, and how long it took for police to respond to it.

Within APD ranks, many say it boils down to staffing, with Austin City Council set to vote on a measure Thursday to address it.

Navasota Street in East Austin was still full of vehicles with flat tires Wednesday after dozens were slashed by a man on an apparent rampage on Monday.

As FOX 7 reported Monday, at least one victim called 911. Police responded some time later, but the suspect got away.

On Tuesday, FOX 7 spoke with a neighbor who spotted a man who matched photos and surveillance video of the suspect. She followed him for 45 minutes until police got there.

As the slasher’s victims scramble to try and get their tires fixed, many are wondering why a call about a guy with a potentially deadly weapon wasn’t more of a priority.

"I'm not sure how that was relayed or dispatched. But I can guarantee you it would have been dispatched differently if they said he was stabbing a person. So they might have considered that to be a property crime and not even made that a priority," said Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday. "But you still got to do the priority zeros and ones first, which are the shootings, stabbings, family violence."

But Casaday says even calls like that are taking longer because the department is so short-staffed.

"That's par for the course these days. Now we are coming to work on 10-person shifts with two and three people," said Casaday.

"It’s really unfortunate what happened in that community in Austin related to the tire slashing," said Austin City Council Member Mackenzie Kelly, who represents District 6. "We pay taxes here in the city of Austin to be provided public safety as one of the core functions of government."

On Thursday, Kelly plans to call for a comprehensive plan to address staffing vacancies across public safety, including the police department.

"I hope the passing of that resolution to fill those vacancies signals to public safety that we are going to care about public safety in this city," said Kelly.

In the meantime, Casaday urges people to be patient and be careful.

"Call 911, no matter how long it takes. Don't take action unless, you know, someone's being brutally assaulted," said Casaday.

But back in East Austin, residents say it's a tough position to be in.

"It’s concerning that people have to take matters into their own hands and like police their own area, but it is what it is," said Kris Kotke.

FOX 7 reached out to two council members who are part of the Reimagining Public Safety Task Force to get their take on the slashing spree, and whether more officers might be needed, but we were told they were not available for interviews.

As of Wednesday night, APD has yet to provide FOX 7 with additional details on the case and the investigation. Police have not released the identity of the suspect who was arrested.

