Man convicted of threatening assault victim, TCSO detective

A Travis County jury has convicted a man of threatening his assault victim and a Travis County Sheriff's detective.

Benjamin Taylor, 33, was convicted June 6 on two counts of obstruction or retaliation.

Taylor had been incarcerated at the Travis County Correctional Complex in Del Valle when he sent a letter in November to his victim, threatening to kill them if they testified against him, says the Travis County DA's office.

Benjamin Taylor (Austin Police Department/Travis County Sheriff's OFfice)

Taylor had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for swinging a prybar at their head.

The letter sent to his victim had also threatened the district attorney, the judge and the victim's family, and admitted to the assault.

The DA's office says Taylor also had sent two letters to them threatening to kill a Travis County Sheriff's Office detective.