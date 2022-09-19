Retired DPS trooper shot during standoff after allegedly killing wife and 1 other person

A retired Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed by a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy during a standoff after the retired trooper allegedly shot and killed his wife and one other person.

The incident took place in the afternoon on September 17 in Elgin. The Elgin Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Bexar Forest Cove.

When officers arrived they were met by the retired trooper who was armed with a handgun.

Officials tell FOX 7 Austin that the retired trooper allegedly shot and killed his wife and one other person in the house.

The Travis County deputy shot and killed the retired trooper during a standoff in front of the house.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

The case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.