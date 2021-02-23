Reward offered in search for suspect involved in robbery by assault

The Austin Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect involved in a robbery by assault at the Capital Plaza earlier this month.

The victim, a woman in her 60s, was sitting on a bench when she was approached by the suspect, according to police. He attempted to grab her purse but she fought back.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 7 in the 5600 block of I-35. The victim was sitting on a bench when the suspect approached her and attempted to grab her purse. When she fought back, the suspect pulled the woman off the bench, causing her to fall to the ground where he continued trying to wrestle away her belongings.

Two employees at a nearby store saw the struggle and ran to aid the woman. The suspect then fled in a silver Ford sedan, according to police. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was evaluated for injuries.

The suspect is described as:

Hispanic male

Approximately 5’

Thin build

Facial hair

Last seen wearing a dark color, zip-up hoodie, dark shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website, or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.