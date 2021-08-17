Reward offered to find person who murdered man in South Austin

The family of a man who was murdered in South Austin is offering a reward towards the arrest of the person responsible.

23-year-old Nikolas Eugenio Martinez died on July 23, 2021 after he had been stabbed.

Martinez's family held a news conference in front of Austin Police Department headquarters to talk about an $8,000 reward being offered.

WHAT HAPPENED TO NIKOLAS EUGENIO MARTINEZ?

Austin police say that Austin 911 received a call on July 23 just before 10:30 p.m. from Martinez who said he had been stabbed.

Martinez was able to drive a short distance to a convenience store in the 2000 block of the west frontage road of South I-35.

Officials say several people at the convenience store attempted to assist Martinez until officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived.

Martinez was found with a life-threatening stab wound and despite life-saving measures, he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:47 p.m.

Police have released an image of the knife that's believed to have been used to stab Martinez.

Photo of the knife the Austin Police Department believes was used to stab 23-year-old Nikolas Eugenio Martinez on July 23, 2021.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

