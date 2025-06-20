article

The Brief Former NFL and Texas Longhorn running back Ricky Williams is calling for Gov. Greg Abbott to veto Senate Bill 3. Senate Bill 3 would ban all THC products in the state outside the Texas Compassionate Use Program. The bill will take effect at midnight on June 22 if Abbott takes no action.



Former Texas Longhorn and NFL running back Ricky Williams is the latest to call for Gov. Greg Abbott to veto Senate Bill 3, which would ban THC products in Texas outside of the state's medical marijuana program.

The 1998 Heisman Trophy winner is a founding member of Project Champion, an organization of former professional athletes that work to advance cannabis legislation in the United States. The group's co-founders include former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon and former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Turley.

What they're saying:

"It's helping veterans manage PTSD, helping people with chronic pain, and offering Texans a safer alternative to opioids," Williams said. "But Senate Bill 3, also known as SB3, threatens to take all of that away. This bill would ban all hemp-derived products that are already federally legal. It would hurt farmers, families and people that are using this amazing plant."

Williams said cannabis helped him manage injuries, deal with pain and manage his emotional state.

"I'm calling on my friend, Greg Abbott to please veto this bill and stand with the veterans, the farmers and the families who know there's a better way forward," Williams said.

Abbott has until Sunday to make a decision on the bill.

The governor has been quiet about what his decision will be, often deflecting questions asked by reporters.

Abbott's silence has led some political experts to believe the governor will simply choose to do nothing on the bill and let it become law without his signature at midnight on June 22.

Senate Bill 3

Senate Bill 3 bans all THC-infused products and was championed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as one of priority bills for this legislative session.

Patrick said the industry is targeting children with products that look like candy and snacks while opening up near schools.

Of the shops that are open, Patrick said only about half were operating with a license from the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

In Texas, the cannabis industry generates $8 billion a year, but Patrick says this money is not going to local, small business owners. It's going to businesses "controlled behind the scenes of the cannabis industry."

The other side:

The debate over banning THC has brought out opposition to the bill.

Opponents like veterans and hemp farmers have held news conferences calling for Abbott to veto the bill.

The bill faced opposition in the House as well with Midlothian Republican Rep. Brian Harrison calling for Abbott to veto the bill.

"While I appreciate the intent behind SB3, it is an overly broad approach to achieving its goal of protecting children from harmful products; a goal I support," Harrison said. "I believe SB3 unnecessarily grows government, restricts the freedom of adults, and may have serious and harmful unintended consequences such as shuttering thousands of small businesses and pushing adults, who want or rely on hemp products, to more addictive and deadly pharmaceuticals or to the black market. SB3 exceeds the proper role of government and may ban many products that President Trump legalized in 2018. I voted no. For liberty."

Texas medical marijuana expansion

Dig deeper:

Lawmakers this session voted to expand the state's compassionate use program to include people in hospice and those with chronic pain as defined by the Texas Medical Board.

The expansion would allow for new changes in how THC can be delivered by approving aerosol and vapor products, like vape pens. Current law only allows for products that can be swallowed.

House BIll 46 would also increase the number of dispensers in the state.

Texas originally passed a bill in 2015 to allow doctors to prescribe low-THC marijuana for people with epilepsy.

Over the years, the state legislature has added more qualifying conditions to the program. HB 46 would also add traumatic brain injuries, chronic pain, Crohn's disease and terminal illnesses to the list of qualifying conditions.

Here is a list of the current qualifying conditions currently under Texas' Compassionate-Use Program:

Epilepsy

Seizure disorder

Multiple sclerosis

Spasticity

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Autism

Cancer

Incurable neurodegenerative disease

Post-traumatic stress disorder

A medical condition that is approved for a research program