Power restored at West Campus complex, students say

Students at a West Campus apartment complex say their power is now back on after a frustrating outage during move-in weekend.

FOX 7 Austin's Tan Radford spoke to residents at the Rise at West Campus apartments on Saturday who told her that they woke up to no power and no air-conditioning.

On top of that, there was also no running water and the elevators were out of service.

"I got an email saying the power was out, our elevators aren't working. I found out like an hour later after reading that email that the water wasn't working," said resident Zarina Ards on Saturday.

In a statement to FOX 7 Austin on Saturday, the complex said they had "experienced an issue [on Saturday] with the air-conditioning due to a power outage at our West Campus property in Austin."

FOX 7 Austin stopped by the complex on Sunday and spoke with students who were in the process of moving in for the fall semester at the University of Texas at Austin. Those students reported that power had been restored.

The complex told FOX 7 Austin on Sunday that the power had been restored on Saturday night. Air conditioning has also been restored for a majority of the units, but some are still without A/C.

The complex says that those residents still impacted by A/C issues are in or have been offered alternative accommodations and that their staff is working to get the A/C in those remaining units fixed as soon as possible.