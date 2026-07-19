Central Texas dams open floodgates as historic rain gives way to intense summer heat

The Brief The Lower Colorado River Authority is executing massive water releases through multiple dams after historic rainfall pushed Lake Travis to 107% capacity and Lake Buchanan to 99%. A river flood warning remains active for the San Saba River, and officials are urging the public to stay completely out of swollen, fast-moving waterways during active floodgate operations. As historic floodwaters recede, the region will rapidly transition to a dry, humid mid-90s summer pattern, while forecasters simultaneously track a developing tropical system in the Gulf.



Authorities are managing massive water releases through a network of dams along the Colorado River as Central Texas pivots from a week of torrential rainfall and historic flooding to intense summer heat.

The multi-day deluge dropped stunning amounts of water across the region. Over the past five days, radar estimates showed more than 6 inches of rain in Mason and over 4 inches in Fredericksburg. The heaviest downpours targeted the Hill Country, with southwestern Gillespie County and areas near Uvalde receiving isolated radar estimates exceeding 20 inches.

The intense runoff has pushed regional reservoirs to their highest levels in nearly a decade. Lake Buchanan is currently sitting at 99% capacity, while Lake Travis has surged to 107% full—marking the first time the reservoir has been completely filled since 2019.

To control the sudden influx of water, the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) has initiated aggressive flood management operations across its entire system. Floodgate operations are underway downstream, including two gates open at Mansfield Dam and three gates open at Tom Miller Dam. Officials also confirmed that the Buchanan Dam will open a gate, while water is expected to begin flowing over the Inks Dam spillway.

The water rush keeps significant river flooding a major threat. A river flood warning remains in effect for the San Saba River at San Saba, where water levels are hovering in minor flood stage and approaching moderate flood levels. Officials are warning the public to stay completely out of swollen rivers and lakes during active dam operations, repeating the life-saving reminder: "Turn around, don't drown."

Return to hot, humid conditions

As the sluggish low-pressure system that caused the flooding finally drifts west, a strong ridge of high pressure is moving in to take its place. Central Texas residents can expect a rapid return to hot, humid conditions. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid-90s—just slightly below the seasonal average of 97 degrees—under clearing skies.

With high pressure firmly in control, rain chances will drop to "slim to none" through next week. Emergency officials are urging homeowners to turn off automated lawn sprinklers and immediately dump standing water around their properties, warning that the sudden combination of extensive ground moisture and rising temperatures will trigger a massive spike in the local mosquito population.

Meanwhile, forecasters are keeping a watchful eye on the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center recently raised the probability of tropical development to 80% for an area of low pressure near Florida. The system is expected to track north-northwest toward Louisiana, but meteorologists warn that Central Texas residents should not let their guard down as the tropical pattern evolves.

For the immediate week ahead, the forecast remains locked in a hot and humid mid-90s pattern, shifting local emergency efforts from active flood rescues to heat safety and long-term community recovery.