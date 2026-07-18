H-E-B launches 3-day disaster relief operation for Kerr County flood victims

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The Brief The H-E-B Disaster Response Unit will provide free meals and cleaning supplies for three days at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville. The mobile kitchen will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner from Saturday through Monday, with cleaning supplies distributed daily starting at noon. The total duration of the community cleanup remains uncertain as local residents continue working to recover from the devastating regional flooding.



H-E-B's Disaster Response Unit will provide free meals and cleaning supplies to people in Kerr County for three days as the community continues recovering from recent flooding.

What we know:

According to a social media post shared by Kerr County officials, the H-E-B Disaster Response Unit will operate Saturday, July 18, through Monday, July 20, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, located at 3785 TX27 in Kerrville County, Texas.

The mobile kitchen will serve three free meals each day:

Breakfast: 8-10 a.m.

Lunch: Noon to 2 p.m.

Dinner: 4–6 p.m.

Cleaning supplies will also be available beginning at noon each day, while supplies last.

What they're saying:

Officials said those picking up meals or supplies should enter the event center from the back entrance on Riverside Drive. Traffic will be directed before drivers exit onto Texas 27.

Kerr County officials said the assistance comes as residents continue cleanup and recovery efforts after devastating flooding.

The county thanked H-E-B for its continued disaster response efforts and support of the community.