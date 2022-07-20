Police asking for help identifying suspect in Riverside robberies

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying the suspect in a series of robberies.

APD said the first robbery case (22-1900177) happened Saturday, July 9, around 2:45 a.m. The suspect was seen entering a CVS at 4405 E. Riverside Drive. He then took out a firearm and demanded money from the cashier.

The second robbery case (22-1980739) happened Sunday, July 17, around 12:50 p.m., when the same suspect entered the Circle K at 2222 E. Oltorf Street. Similarly, he took out a firearm and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect is described as a Black man, early to mid 20s, around 6'3", muscular build and a chinstrap-style beard.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, or use the new Crime Stoppers App.