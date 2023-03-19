Road work to cause overnight closures, delays along I-35 in Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown and San Marcos

I-35 will be seeing overnight lane closures and maintenance throughout several areas of central Texas beginning tonight, Sunday, March 19.

Beginning tonight at 9 p.m., Williamson County drivers can expect northbound I-35 in Round Rock to be reduced to one lane nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. between SH 45 and US 79.

For South Austin drivers, nightly lane closures will appear on northbound I-35 beginning tonight at 9 p.m. from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

South Austin drivers will also see nightly lane closures on southbound I-35 as well as on the northbound I-35 frontage road beginning tonight.

Southbound I-35 will be reduced to one lane nightly between William Cannon Drive and Onion Creek Parkway. The Onion Creek Parkway exit (225) will also be closed.

The northbound I-35 frontage road will be reduced to one lane nightly in the same area. The Onion Creek Parkway entrance ramp will also be closed.

These nightly lane reductions will last through Thursday, March 23.

Other overnight lane and road closures along I-35 will begin March 20 and later on this week.

South Austin drivers can expect nightly lane closures on northbound I-35 between SH 45 and Slaughter Lane beginning tomorrow, March 20.

The southbound I-35 frontage road will also be reduced to one lane nightly from William Cannon Drive to Slaughter Lane and from Onion Creek Parkway to SH 45 beginning tomorrow, March 20.

Drivers in Georgetown will see the overnight closure of all northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 from Lakeway Drive to SH 29 beginning Friday evening, March 24 and ending Saturday morning, March 25.

The northbound I-35 frontage road will be reduced to one lane from SH 29 to Williams Drive the same evening; the Williams Drive bridge at I-35 will be closed that night as well.

San Marcos will continue to see long-term maintenance along portions of both north and southbound I-35 frontage roads through mid-2023.