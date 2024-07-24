Large 26 pound cat back in the care of Austin Pets Alive!

A large house cat weighing in at 26 pounds just cannot catch a break. He found himself back in the care of Austin Pets Alive! in need of some serious physical and emotional healing.

"Is that a tiny person or a very large cat? It is a very large cat," said Allie Dono, Cat Specialty Populations Coordinator At APA!

The very large cat’s name is Tanglewood.

"Tanglewood is the biggest chunk of love you've ever met in your whole life," said Dono.

Tanglewood is indeed a big cat, weighing in at a whopping 26 pounds, but Dono says that just means there is more to love.

"He loves chin scratches. He loves belly rubs. He's one of those cats where the belly is not a trap. You can get in there and rub it. He loves it," said Dono.

Tanglewood found himself back at Austin Pets Alive! after being adopted for about eight months and he is in pretty rough shape.

Tanglewood

"He had a fractured leg when we picked him up, and then I would say over the course of a couple of days, he started developing some neurological symptoms that resulted in seizures. One of the seizures was so intense that he ended up fracturing his jaw, so we had to put a jaw wire in," said Dono.

Dono says they are unsure of the underlying reasons for the seizures and injury.

Right now, Austin Pets Alive! is now focused on getting him all healed up, so he is ready to be adopted once again. APA! Has a fundraiser in place to cover the costs of his medical procedures. To donate, click here.

They also eventually want to help him lose a few pounds.

"It's not good for him to be that obese, and I'm sure that once we handle all the other medical issues it will work to slowly get his body weight down, but not the highest priority at the moment," said Dono.

Despite the pain he is in and his jaw literally being wired shut, Tanglewood is still extremely loving and trusting.

Dono says he is a great cat in need of a forever home. Those at APA! are hopeful someone will take him in as part of their family.

"He's just like a big mush ball that we adore so much," said Dono.

More information on how to adopt Tanglewood can be found here.