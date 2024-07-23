Man shot, killed in Southeast Austin apartment identified: APD

The Austin Police Department identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast Austin.

Police said on July 18, around 2:01 a.m., officers responded to an urgent call to an apartment complex at 2000 Burton Drive. The caller said someone had tried to kill his friend.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Jose Ramon Lizarraga Boca Negra inside with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation showed Jose was shot inside his home, and the suspect then fled the area.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.