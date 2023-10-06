Deadly road rage incident prompts Austin police to caution drivers

As Austin police continue to investigate a road rage death from Saturday, APD detectives say they receive road rage reports weekly.

"All it takes is for the right person to cut the wrong person off that's having a bad day," said APD Homicide Detective Israel Piña.

Detective Piña is currently investigating his second road rage homicide of 2023, which happened Saturday, Sept. 30.

Detective Piña says Teressa Fergueson was on the phone with a friend driving home from work when she got into a minor crash with a silver four door vehicle.

"Our victim had pulled over, we're presuming that, to exchange information or to make contact with the other driver and at some point, the other vehicle, the suspect in the other vehicle shot and killed our victim," he said.

As that case continues to be investigated, Austin police continue to receive reports of road rage on a weekly basis.

"It's definitely one that we're experiencing a lot more of," said Detective Piña.

In 2022, APD had 180 cases of road rage collisions investigated by the aggravated assault unit. So far in 2023, that number sits at 107 with two homicide cases.

Detective Piña says this year has an average of 11 road rage cases a month, with some involving a firearm.

"There's no way to pinpoint exactly one specific item that causes this," he said. "There's no excuse for it, but we can see how people become extra frustrated."

RELATED

Depending on the case, Detective Piña says road rage incidents reported have ranged from anything from a homicide down to terroristic threat or aggravated assault. He says it is important to be respectful on the road as a driver and remember it is not a race to get to your destination.

"I don't think anyone wakes up in the morning, hops in their car and just starts looking to pick a fight with someone," he said. "Most of these are absolutely preventable. Just be courteous, you know, be courteous and remember that we all have to share the road."

If you do find yourself in a road rage incident, Detective Piña says it is important to always report it to 911. He says stay in your car and be prepared to provide information on the situation along with what the vehicle looks like and the plate number.

"If someone is coming at you in a very apparent threatening manner or a weapon is involved, you just need to get out of the area, but there's some follow up with that, just don't leave, you still need to call the police and let us know that the incident occurred that way," he said.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.