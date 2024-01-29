Road rage? Video shows multi-car crash on I-35 in Round Rock

Dash cam video showed a multi-car crash just south of McNeil Bridge on I-35 on Friday, Jan. 19.

"Seeing the video again, it was almost like going through it all over again, seeing it from a different perspective, seeing how close I was to getting hit," Stephanie Hobbs said.

She says she was on her way back from the gym and was in the black car in the video that was able to pull over.

"I was really lucky that I didn't get hit, I was able to swerve out of the way and nobody was on the right-hand side of me, so I didn't swerve into anybody," she said.

Hobbs says at first, she noticed a white sedan speeding and weaving through traffic, then came to a complete stop in the left lane.

"The person behind him did not have time to react and did hit him. I think he was brake checking him," she said. "I do remember that the car that hit the sedan, I remember watching it crumble, it all happened so fast."

A van swerved to avoid hitting them, but hit a truck. That truck nearly hit her.

"It was scary. Even though I wasn't hit, it was a really intense, kind of pull over, you collect yourself, try to be calm on the phone calling 911, and you can hear your voice shaking a little bit," she said. "I was so worried about the other people. I just kept thinking, what if there had been a child in one of those other cars? That really bothered me."

Hobbs says she unfortunately sees a lot of reckless driving.

"You got to be careful, and you got to drive defensively. You got to pay attention, even if you're a great driver, someone might hit you, and you got to be prepared for that," she said.

Luckily, no one appeared to be injured in the crash.

FOX 7 Austin asked Round Rock police what the cause of the crash was, and we are waiting to hear back.